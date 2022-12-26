The Liverpool boss has his sights on the Premier League this season and one of England’s biggest gems in the future.

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool the Premier League is back, on Boxing Day they will take on Aston Villa, who are in the middle of dealing with Emiliano Martinez and his World Cup antics. The Reds are sixth in the table with a 6-4-4 record and were winners of three of their last five before the break.

Still Liverpool did drop two of those five showing major inconsistency during the opening half of the season. For Jurgen Klopp starting what will be the latter part of their season off on the right foot is essential. Aston Villa are 12th also 3-2 in their last five.

While Jurgen Klopp has all his attention on Aston Villa, the German manager did take time to answer questions regarding possible reinforcements later on and one of the biggest names is Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool rumors

Liverpool have competition to sign the Borussia Dortmund star, Real Madrid and Manchester City being the biggest names on the growing list of suitors. The German manager was quick to answer the media about his appreciation of Bellingham’s talent:

"If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player.

"What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it. I really think if we all want to do him a favor then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development."

Jude Bellingham is only 19 and scored his first goal for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Iran and has 22 caps to his name. At Dortmund he has 19 goals in 112 matches.