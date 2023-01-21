The Italian football federation announced that Juventus has been penalized 15 points after a probe into the club's previous transfer deals. The Serie A heavyweights have been accused of manipulating their financial statements via club moves to show inflated profits. Here find out what the new table standings are.

Once again, Juventus are at the center of a controversy after being docked 15 points in the Serie A standings for 'financial irregularities' and 'false accounting' involving player transfers from the past. The verdict, which includes suspensions for many ex-board members, is far tougher than the nine-point reduction advised by a top lawyer looking into the issue.

The inquiry against the Old Lady have been going on for a while, and the claims that they tampered with their records throughout the course of the previous several seasons—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic—are serious. The Italian team have always maintained that they are innocent, and their first examination into the matter resulted in a 'not guilty' verdict.

After hearing arguments, the Federal Court of Appeals upheld the lower court's decision to dock 15 points off Juventus' record and ban their former officials, Agnelli and Arrivabene for two years. Paratici received a 2.5-year punishment, while Pavel Nedved was given a term of eight months.

What are the current Serie A table standings after Juventus' penalty?

Financial issues and capital gains are at the heart of this scandal, as opposed to bribery of officials like in the 'Calciopoli' affair that led to Juventus' relegation and loss of two Serie A championships in 2006. Capital gains refer to the financial gain achieved by one club while selling a player to another.

Multiple transactions involving Juventus drew the ire of Italian authorities, notably the now-famous swap agreement with Barcelona involving midfielders Arthur and Miralem Pjanic. There were a total of 62 deals looked at, with 42 of them involving the Bianconeri.

All the other clubs that were being investigated, including Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara, and Pescara, have all been cleared. Additionally, the club's assertion that they saved €90 million in 2020 as a result of pay cuts owing to COVID-19 is being investigated.

Juve, now down to 10th place in the Serie A standings with 22 points and without a sports director due to Federico Cherubini's suspension, will have to find someone else to fill the role for the next 16 months. Take a look at the current Serie A table prior to Matchday 19: