The PSG superstar tried to rally the troops during halftime of the FIFA World Cup where France was already down 2-0.

Kylian Mbappé did his part in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, the PSG star scored two goals in two minutes to tie the match and later added an extra time penalty kick to take the game to the shootout. A World Cup final hat-trick that will go down in a losing effort.

Unfortunately for France the response happened near the end of the second half and during extra time, Didier Deschamps’ side played a woeful and lifeless first 80 minutes of soccer, watching Argentina attack them down the flanks and have more hustle on the field.

Down 2-0 at the half France was in desperate need to get going and Kylian Mbappé took the baton and spoke critically to his teammates to make them wake up. Here is what Kylian Mbappé had to say during halftime of the FIFA World Cup final.

Kylian Mbappé’s halftime speech during World Cup final

In the locker room a shirtless Kylian Mbappé was full blast on his teammates stating, “We can’t do worse than what we did… It’s a World Cup final. Either we let them play or we put intensity. We can come back. Guys, it's every four years.”

France tried to comeback and left it late but in the end the team wilted in the penalty kick shootout and Argentina won their third World Cup final. Kylian Mbappé has since returned to France and today began training to continue his European club season with PSG, Lionel Messi is expected sometime next week.

