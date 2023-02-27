After Manchester United took the Carabao Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Newcastle, Kylian Mbappé wrote a kind comment on Jadon Sancho’s Instagram post.

Jadon Sancho continues to recover his place at Manchester United, and he played seven minutes during their 2-0 win at the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, to end their six-year trophy drought. His efforts haven't gone unnoticed and even Kylian Mbappé had nice words for the winger.

The 22-year-old has missed a big part of the season due to mental health issues, after coming from Borussia Dortmund for 73 million euros last summer. He hadn’t played since October and was left out of England's squad for the World Cup, but he made his comeback in early February.

Since then, he has scored two goals in three Premier League appearances, and it seems that he is slowly starting to recover his form. Despite not playing much in the final, Sancho seemed to be very happy and posted pictures of him with the trophy. And Mbappé took the opportunity to reach out.

Mbappe comment on Jadon Sancho’s Carabao Cup winning post

“Good to see you with the smile,” wrote the Paris Saint-Germain forward in a comment on an Instagram picture of Sancho and Marcus Rashford posing with the Carabao Cup in the Wembley dressing room.

Apart from Mbappé, another PSG star that also sent a message to Sancho was Achraf Hakimi: “Keep Shining.” Many other of his teammates also commented on the picture with good vibes such as Marcus Rashford, who scored in the final, and Bruno Fernandes.

United’s win is the first major trophy for the club in six years. Casemiro scored the other goal of the night. Manhy considered that this win could be the “start of a new era” for the club, and this could also boost Sancho’s confidence.