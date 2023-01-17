Leeds United will play against Cardiff City for the third round of the 2022/2023 FA Cup. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leeds United, from the Premier League, will play Cardiff City in what will be the third round of the 2022/2023 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan, you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The FA Cup continues and fewer and fewer teams are left and the strongest rivals are the ones that are remaining. Leeds United, Premier League team are not having a great season. With 17 points, they are very close to the bottom of the standings, so keeping their objective is their main goal, although of course it would also be important to fight for a title.

Their rivals will be Cardiff City, a team that is not having a very good time this season either and for this the only chance to fight for something is this FA Cup. They are in 21st position in the EFL Championship (the second most important league in English soccer), and they are the least favorites although they obviously seek to surprise in this game.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City: Kick-Off Time

Leeds United will play against Cardiff City for the 2022/2023 FA Cup this Wednesday, January 18 at the Elland Road in Leeds, England.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 19)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 19)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 19)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 19)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 19)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 19)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 19)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 19)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 19)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Leeds United vs Cardiff City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Ireland: ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, ITV 4

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Maximum 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK, ITV 4, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ESPN+

