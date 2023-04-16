Messi can afford to be generous with his trophies because he has won so many. One of his Argentine colleagues was recently discovered to be the recipient of one of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's particular awards.

Lionel Messi has won almost every major club and international title there is to win in the sport, making him one of the most decorated players of all time. He is widely considered the best player of his time, having spent 17 years with Barcelona and won 10 La Liga championships, seven Copa del Rey wins, and four Champions League titles.

Besides being on track to win his second Ligue 1 championship with Paris Saint-Germain, he just fulfilled a lifetime dream by leading Argentina to the World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022. It will take place in his trophy case alongside his 2021 Copa America championship.

During the previous two decades, the 35-year-old ace has amassed an absurd amount of individual honors. Some of his individual awards include 15 Argentine Footballer of the Year trophies, six European Golden Shoes, and, of course, a record seven Ballons d'Or.

Watch: Who did Lionel Messi give one of his individual awards to?

Because the superstar has received so many individual accolades throughout the course of his stellar career, he has no qualms about bestowing one onto his PSG colleague, Leandro Paredes. The midfielder currently on loan at Juventus also had a role in the tournament that year, helping Argentina lift their first World Cup trophy in 30 years.

The 28-year-old recently gave media members a tour of his house and proudly displayed Messi's La Liga 2020-21 Best Player medal. "He [Messi] arrived in Paris, I asked him if he would give it to me and he gave it to me", Paredes said.