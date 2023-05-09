Conflicting reports suggest that Lionel Messi may or may not have yet accepted to play in Saudi Arabia. The offer is for two years plus an optional third.

Lionel Messi is a wanted man, but so few can really afford him, despite the best player of all time becoming a free agent at the end of the season, takers are few given the price tag associated with the World Cup winner.

According to AFP in France, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and the Argentine superstar have “reached a verbal agreement”, that has been refuted by Fabrizio Romano, who continues to stress that Lionel Messi will not make a final decision on his future until after his season is over at PSG.

The deal would be the biggest contract in Football history, well worth over €1 billion in just two years. Here is a breakdown of the offer Al-Hilal has tabled to Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi possible Saudi Arabian contract

The deal to bring Messi to Saudi Arabia, where he has numerous commercial obligations, is a two-year contract with an optional third year with an annual salary of €600 million. The deal would pay Lionel Messi €1.2 billion just in salary.

By no means should the deal be considered done, as Major League Soccer is also working on a very formidable deal that would see Messi not only possibly own a portion of an MLS team but also see a lot of money on the back end. Barcelona is also trying to find a way to resign Messi, but the salary demands of the Argentine is too much for the club to take on without making substantial pay cuts and transfers.

Messi’s team made a public statement refuting the claim made by AFP France and that no decision on his future will take place until after the Ligue 1 season.

