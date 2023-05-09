Lionel Messi is a wanted man, but so few can really afford him, despite the best player of all time becoming a free agent at the end of the season, takers are few given the price tag associated with the World Cup winner.
According to AFP in France, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and the Argentine superstar have “reached a verbal agreement”, that has been refuted by Fabrizio Romano, who continues to stress that Lionel Messi will not make a final decision on his future until after his season is over at PSG.
The deal would be the biggest contract in Football history, well worth over €1 billion in just two years. Here is a breakdown of the offer Al-Hilal has tabled to Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi possible Saudi Arabian contract
The deal to bring Messi to Saudi Arabia, where he has numerous commercial obligations, is a two-year contract with an optional third year with an annual salary of €600 million. The deal would pay Lionel Messi €1.2 billion just in salary.
By no means should the deal be considered done, as Major League Soccer is also working on a very formidable deal that would see Messi not only possibly own a portion of an MLS team but also see a lot of money on the back end. Barcelona is also trying to find a way to resign Messi, but the salary demands of the Argentine is too much for the club to take on without making substantial pay cuts and transfers.
Messi’s team made a public statement refuting the claim made by AFP France and that no decision on his future will take place until after the Ligue 1 season.