After a demanding group stage for Argentina, the national team managed by Lionel Scaloni finally had two days to rest down and relax for what's coming to them in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarterfinals. In a half-hour streaming show in Sergio Aguero's Twitch channel, Lionel Messi and Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez sat down to talk with Kun's followers.

As minutes passed, the three of them were talking like old friends as they remembered their recent past glorious Copa America tournament in 2021. In which Argentina won 1-0 over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium to clinch their 15th CONMEBOL title.

As part of Kun Aguero's setup, he decided to put up a full-wall picture of that moment for his apartment in Qatar, where he has made live streaming sessions during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This time was special as part of the Argentina national team finally made an appearance.

Lionel Messi's funny scolding for Sergio Aguero's behavior

In the middle of the discussion about Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez's new haircut, Aguero mentioned his special background on his set up during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After that comment, Messi answered bringing up Aguero's attitude on the group chat in which the team's players of the Argentina National Team are chatting via Whatsapp.

'You always disappear for two, three days and come back with a thousand messages in the group chat." Messi scolded former Manchester City player, after that funny comment even Papu Gomez confirmed Messi's statement about Aguero's behavior.

After that Aguero made a funny comeback. "You never answered my messages, dude". he said. "You are always ignoring me when I send messages to the group chat." Aguero reprimended Messi. After almost an half hour chat, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes joined the group.