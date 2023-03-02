England will have its most traditional game when Liverpool receive Manchester United on Matchday 26. This 2022-2023 Premier League rivalry clash will be played at Anfield. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in the US

The 2022-2023 Premier League will have another edition of an historical matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United. This game will take place at Anfield on Matchday 26. Stay here to learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the clash for free.

Liverpool started to gain some momentum lately looking for that fourth Champions League spot that seems to be up for grabs. Their 5-2 home loss against Real Madrid was definitely a surprise, but they got back on track. After a 0-0 tie with Crystal Palace, the Reds got a key 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

For Manchester United the present is even better. They didn’t play a league game last weekend because they had the Carabao Cup final vs Newcastle at Wembley. The result was a 2-0 victory that got them the title, although they also beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup to add another confidence booster before this decisive battle to stay near the top.

When will Liverpool vs Manchester United be played?

Liverpool will play against Manchester United on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Sunday, March 5. The game will be played at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Liverpool and Manchester United on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Telemundo.