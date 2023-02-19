Liverpool will face Real Madrid in what will be the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

[Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]

It is one of the most anticipated round of 16 series by fans. Two teams that are always candidates to reach the final phases face each other in a duel that promises to be very intense and of a high level, with two teams with a long history in the competition.

On the one hand there will be the locals Liverpool, who are not having a good season, especially when compared to what they did in 2021/2022. Their rivals will be Real Madrid, the last champions, who are not having the best season either, but in the UEFA Champions League they are the team to beat.

Liverpool probable lineup

Darwin Nunez is in doubt as he suffered a shoulder injury in the game against Newcastle. Between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino would be his replacement. This is added to the absence of Luis Díaz, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool possible lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid probable lineup

Karim Benzema is in doubt after he sat out the Osasuna clash due to muscle fatigue, but is expected to make it to the game against Liverpool. Tchouamenie, ill, was absent at the last minute of the confrontation with Osasuna and would not be available. In addition, Ferland Mendy faces several more weeks out due to a thigh injury.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

