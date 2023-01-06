Liverpool and Wolverhampton will face against each other for the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan, you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
The third round of the FA Cup will have this very interesting duel between two Premier League teams. On one side will be Wolverhampton, who are currently fighting for relegation. They have 14 points, just one less than West Ham, who are the last to be saved. It would be important for them, equally, to advance in this competition.
They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup. Liverpool are not having a very good performance in the Premier League, and it seems difficult for them to fight for the title, reason why they bet everything to win this competition.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will face Wolverhampton for the 2022/2023 FA Cup this Saturday, January 7 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 8)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 8)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 8)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 8)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 8)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 8)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 8)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 8)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 8)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, Premier Player HD, ITVX, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, Sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport+, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 my Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 4, ITVX
USA: ESPN+