Liverpool will play against Wolverhampton for the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool and Wolverhampton will face against each other for the 2022/2023 FA Cup third round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Japan, you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The third round of the FA Cup will have this very interesting duel between two Premier League teams. On one side will be Wolverhampton, who are currently fighting for relegation. They have 14 points, just one less than West Ham, who are the last to be saved. It would be important for them, equally, to advance in this competition.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup. Liverpool are not having a very good performance in the Premier League, and it seems difficult for them to fight for the title, reason why they bet everything to win this competition.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton for the 2022/2023 FA Cup this Saturday, January 7 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 8)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 8)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 8)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 8)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 8)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 8)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 8)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 8)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, Premier Player HD, ITVX, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, Sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport+, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 my Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 4, ITVX

USA: ESPN+

