Luxembourg will receive Portugal this Sunday, March 26 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group J. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be the second game for Portugal, who, as expected, began their journey in these Euro Qualifiers with a 4-0 victory against Liechtenstein, remaining as leaders. Of course, they seek to repeat that good performance, although knowing that in Matchday 1 they faced the weakest opponent in the group.
Now they must face Luxembourg, a team that in recent years has had a notable rise in the level of its soccer. They are no longer the team that everyone beat easily and by a wide difference. However, in this game they are the least favorites, but they are confident that they can complicate the Portuguese.
Luxembourg vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (March 27)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 27)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (March 27)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 27)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Luxembourg vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, Canals Globo, SporTV
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony Ten 2 HD, JioTV, Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: MNC Sports, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Sportklub 9
South Africa: DStv App, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com