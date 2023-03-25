Luxembourg will face Portugal for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Luxembourg vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro Qualifiers in your country

Luxembourg will receive Portugal this Sunday, March 26 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group J. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the second game for Portugal, who, as expected, began their journey in these Euro Qualifiers with a 4-0 victory against Liechtenstein, remaining as leaders. Of course, they seek to repeat that good performance, although knowing that in Matchday 1 they faced the weakest opponent in the group.

Now they must face Luxembourg, a team that in recent years has had a notable rise in the level of its soccer. They are no longer the team that everyone beat easily and by a wide difference. However, in this game they are the least favorites, but they are confident that they can complicate the Portuguese.

Luxembourg vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Luxembourg vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, Canals Globo, SporTV

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony Ten 2 HD, JioTV, Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: MNC Sports, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Sportklub 9

South Africa: DStv App, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com

