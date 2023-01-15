After Saturday night's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he doesn't care about the Premier League and Carabao Cup. The Spanish manager doesn't believe they have a chance to win the English league this year.

Despite falling down early, Manchester United rallied to upset Manchester City on Saturday, extending their winning streak to nine games. City took the lead at Old Trafford thanks to their substitute, Jack Grealish.

United completed a remarkable comeback thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the last four minutes of regulation time, handing their arch-rivals their first Premier League loss in two months. This is City's second loss in four days, after Wednesday's shocking elimination from the Carabao Cup by Southampton.

This loss puts the reigning champions five points behind Arsenal, who can increase their advantage with a victory over the rival Spurs in the North London derby on Sunday. However, Erik ten Hag's side are just one point behind for third place.

Pep Guardiola seems to have given up on winning the Premier League with Manchester City

At the final whistle, a clearly irritated Pep Guardiola seemed to admit his team would not be able to defend the league crown. Following the match, while speaking to BT Sport, the Spaniard hailed his team's performance against United before vehemently declaring that he 'doesn't care' about winning the Premier League or the Carabao Cup.

"We played really well, our levels against them, they were an incredible threat, incredible counterattacks. But I congratulate the team, it's a pride to come here and play with this personality, they run behind us and expect one action and punish us in transitions," Guardiola began.

"I don't care about the Premier League and Carabao Cup. We cannot win [them]. We won [them] a lot. It's not a problem. The problem is we perform as we have done. We always focus on that. So, Carabao Cup we are out. It doesn't matter. We perform how we perform, we are how we are. Today, we performed. And after we win, we win at another club."