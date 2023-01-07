The FA Cup will hand these teams a fast rematch after they played vs each other a couple of days ago. This Manchester City vs Chelsea in the FA Cup seems like a can’t miss match. Find out how to listen to this game on the radio.

The FA Cup will have a game early that could easily be the final of the championship. This Manchester City vs Chelsea is the best match of the round, but it is also a rematch for what happened in the Premier League a few days ago.

Manchester City have been good since they returned from the break in their three EPL matchups. They won two and tied one, which kept them near the top. The Citizens also beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, although their most recent game was a tough one too since they had to play against the Blues on the road. In that clash they got a 1-0 win thanks to a Riyad Mahrez score at Stamford Bridge that will give them a boost.

It is a very different reality the one that Chelsea is in because they aren’t near the best teams in the EPL. They are only 10th there, so the qualification for the Champions League is starting to get away from them. There are 10 points separating the Londoners from the fourth place, so they need to improve quickly to be in the UCL.

Will Manchester City vs Chelsea be available on the radio?

This game appears as a must-watch for the football fans around the world. Even if it is just in the FA Cup, having heavyweight teams going against each other is good enough entertainment. The clash Manchester City vs Chelsea will be available to listen on the radio for those who are interested in that way to follow the match.

For this game the options will be multiple given it can be listened on Radio Talk Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Manchester, Manchester City Audio, and Chelsea Football Club Live Commentary.