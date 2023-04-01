Pep Guardiola just lost it when a reporter asked him about his controversial goal celebration in Manchester City's win over Liverpool. This was Pep's incredible reaction during a press conference.

Manchester City don't want to give up in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This weekend, Pep Guardiola was delighted while his players put another epic performance at Etihad Stadium. A 4-1 win which leaves the Citizens eight points behind Arsenal with one less game played. It's gonna be an amazing race to the finish line.

However, even in victory, Pep Guardiola was severely criticized for the way he reacted after the first goal of Manchester City. He smiled and started to salute Liverpool players who were warming up near the bench. Also, Guardiola was seen celebrating in front of Kosta Tsimikas.

So, during the press conference following the match, Pep Guardiola was asked about the incident and his reaction was very surprising. As it has happened so many times with the media while coaching Manchester City, Guardiola just had enough.

Pep Guardiola 'apologizes' for celebrating goal in front of Kosta Tsimikas

After Manchester City's 4-1 win over Liverpool, Pep Guardiola was asked by the media if he got carried away by the moment or overreacted after Julian Alvarez scored the first goal to put things 1-1 at the moment. "I was happy of how nice was our goal. That's all."

Then, another member of the press pointed out to Guardiola that the move was seen as 'provocative' in TV towards Liverpool's player, Kosta Tsimikas. That's when Pep just lost it and gave a strong answer to the reporter.

"Oh, come on. I'm so sorry. Speak with Tsimikas. Speak with the others about a lack of respect. Ask him if I lack respect. I celebrate the goal, the way I celebreate with my son. That's all. I'm so sorry. You think it was a lack of respect?." The reporter says "yes" and Pep answers back. "Oh, ok. Sorry. I'm so sorry."