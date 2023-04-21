For the 2022/2023 FA Cup semifinal, Manchester City will play against Sheffield United. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City will face Sheffield United this Saturday, April 22 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester City come from a great game in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they did not have major shocks against a Bayern Munich who looked much inferior. The 1-1 draw in Germany allowed them to advance to the semifinals of UEFA's toughest tournament.

Now they are looking to do the same, but in the FA Cup where rivals from a lower category than theirs await. Sheffield United are currently in position for promotion to the Premier League, and with what little remains until the end of the season, they are 70% assured of promotion. But of course it would also be important to reach the FA Cup final.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (April 23)

Bangladesh: 9:45 PM

Belgium: 5:45 PM

Brazil: 12:45 PM

Canada: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 5:45 PM

Denmark: 5:45 PM

Egypt: 5:45 PM

France: 5:45 PM

Germany: 5:45 PM

Ghana: 3:45 PM

Greece: 6:45 PM

India: 9:15 AM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Ireland: 4:45 PM

Israel: 6:45 PM

Italy: 5:45 PM

Jamaica: 10:45 AM

Kenya: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 11:45 PM

Mexico: 9:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 5:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (April 23)

Nigeria: 4:45 PM

Norway: 5:45 PM

Philippines: 11:45 PM

Poland: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 4:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 5:45 PM

Singapore: 11:45 PM

South Africa: 5:45 PM

Spain: 5:45 PM

Sweden: 5:45 PM

Switzerland: 5:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 4:45 PM

United States: 11:45 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Sheffield United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, 6'eren, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 1 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: bet365

Ireland: ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Maximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, ITVX

USA: ESPN+

