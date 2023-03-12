Manchester United's midfielder Casemiro will be suspended for four games after receiving a red card against Southampton at Old Trafford. Here, find out why he has received this suspension instead of the regular three-match ban.

After an outrageous foul during Manchester United's match against Southampton at Old Trafford, Casemiro was awarded a red card and immediately sent off. The Brazilian midfielder's horrifying challenge in the first half left the Red Devils with 10 men for the rest of Sunday's goalless tie.

United's summer investment in Casemiro has been more than justified by his stellar performance this season. However, the 31-year-old was sent off for the second time this season after an unshapely tackle on Saints midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Because of the seriousness of the incident, referee Anthony Taylor immediately showed a yellow card, but he was promptly asked to consult the VAR monitor. The match official had no reservations about reversing his first decision to drop Erik ten Hag's side to 10 men after seeing the event again.

Why does Casemiro have to sit out four matches instead of three?

Due to it being his second red card of the season, Casemiro will miss United's next four Premier League games. That time, he was sent off after a scuffle broke out during the home game against Crystal Palace. For this reason, the veteran missed the games against Leeds and Leicester. Last Saturday, in a 7-0 league loss at Anfield to Liverpool, was his first game back after returning from the suspension.

For the following four domestic matches, beginning with the FA Cup Quarter-Finals clash at home against Fulham on Sunday, Casemiro will be suspended unless the club successfully appeals the verdict. Also, he will not be available for the Premier League's return from the forthcoming international break, which includes games against Newcastle, Brentford, and Everton.

That means he will be back in league action on April 15 against Nottingham Forest. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag will get his Brazilian star back for next Thursday's second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match against Real Betis. Red cards received in one country's championships do not cross over to the European stage.