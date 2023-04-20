Manchester United and Chelsea had been scheduled to face off on Saturday for the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 32 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, three points separate the Red Devils in third and fourth-placed, Newcastle. Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag, his players won't be playing in the league this weekend while their key opponents will be.

The Blues, who are now sitting in the underachieving 11th position, will also feel the effects of a lack of league action as Crystal Palace will have the chance to tie them. Check out the reason why the Manchester United vs Chelsea matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Manchester United vs Chelsea match postponed?

Manchester United's clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League was postponed because of the team's appearance in the FA Cup Semi-Finals versus Brighton this coming weekend. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, April 23.

There is no official date for the rescheduled game as of yet from the Premier League. United's game against Chelsea might be rescheduled for one of three available midweek days in May. The delay is a blow to Erik ten Hag's side, who have already been working hard due to their deep campaigns in the FA Cup and the Europa League in March and April.

United's league match away to Brighton is now scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 4. As United prepare for their match at Wembley, Chelsea will have the weekend free before hosting Brentford on April 26.