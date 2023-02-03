Manchester United and Crystal Palace clash at Old Trafford on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this game.

Manchester United host Crystal Palace as part of Matchday 22 in the 2022-2023 Premier League. The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10 AM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams.

Manchester United are the only team in the United Kingdom still alive in four competitions. Fourth place in the Premier League, finalist in the Carabao Cup, playoffs in the Europa League against Barcelona and fifth round in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag has been extraordinary as new coach.

On the other side, Crystal Palace have as their main goal to avoid relegation. So far, so good. The Eagles are currently in 12th place of the table with 24 points. This is a very tough stretch in their calendar considering that, in the next seven games, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are on the horizon.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United should present a stellar lineup trying to keep the pace in the Premier League with teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle. The two names who might surprise are Jadon Sancho and their latest signing, Marcel Sabitzer.

Manchester United probable lineup against Crystal Palace: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst.

Crystal Palace probable lineup

Patrick Vieira has a strong lineup at his disposal in order to pull one of the biggest upsets of the 2022-2023 Premier League on the road.

Crystal Palace probable lineup against Manchester United: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucoure, Jeff Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Saha and Odsonne Edouard.