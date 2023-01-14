Manchester City's Pep Guardiola brought in Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021 despite having a great offensive cast already in place. The English forward is finally starting to reveal his true skills. Here, find out when was the last time Jack Grealish found the back of the net in the Premier League.

When Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for an estimated sum of €117.5 million, he set a new British transfer record. Although his form has dipped significantly since then, the Englishman's recent contributions cannot be denied.

With 30 minutes left against Chelsea in the previous matchday, Riyad Mahrez scored the game-winning goal on the counterattack after being set up by a fantastic cross from substitute Grealish. Not surprisingly, the forward came off the bench even while playing Manchester United in the Manchester derby.

His coming on made a huge difference, and the Citizens scored right after. The 27-year-old scored what may be the most important goal of his career at Etihad when he headed in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who had gotten past Casemiro and hooked the ball into the box.

When was the last time Jack Grealish found the back of the net in the Premier League?

Grealish had moments of brilliance in his first year with Manchester City, but he was ultimately overshadowed after going from being a huge fish in a small pond at Aston Villa to a minnow swimming with sharks. The England international acknowledged even recently that he is having trouble adjusting to life with the Sky Blues, to which his boss Pep Guardiola responded by saying that it is 'totally different' from life at Aston Villa.

However, the Spaniard has shown unwavering confidence in the Englishman, giving him many opportunities to make an impact in 2022/23. The three assists the winger at the moment, equal his total for the whole Premier League season last year, although the former Villa star still had a greater hand in more goals.

This season, he has netted only two league goals, with one coming in the Manchester derby on Saturday. Meanwhile, the last time Grealish registered his name on the scoresheet for City in the Premier League was in the 3-0 win over Wolves on September 17, 2022.