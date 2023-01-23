The former England international has had a terrible go at Everton and reports out of the UK indicate Lampard could be sacked soon.

It has been a season to forget for Everton, sitting one spot from last place in the Premier League at 3-11-6. Worse yet the club has lost 4 of their last 5 and are set to take on Arsenal on February 4th. That week span could help the board of directors make a difficult decision, sack Frank Lampard.

Lampard took over Everton in January of 2022, his record has been very disappointing, winning only 12 matches out of 44. Recently the former NYCFC DP stated, “I absolutely don’t fear being sacked. I’m proud to do the job. I just get up every day and think how we can get better.”

According to The Sun, the three candidates that are reportedly being lined up are, Sean Dyche, Nuno Espirito Santo and Everton legend Wayne Rooney. Find out what each are up to and what are their chances of coaching Everton.

Everton coaching candidates

Sean Dyche last coached Burnley from 2012-2022, Dyche coached over 400 games for the club and held a 35.1 winning percentage. Before that the former Millwall defender coached Watford for one season. Dyche seems to be a coach that would be set up for an eventual fall from the Premier League and look to build towards a better future.

Nuno Espirito Santo is coaching Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia and last coached Tottenham where he was sacked. The Portuguese coach would require a buyout and would be more a “save me now” hire. Espirito Santo’s managerial marks have been meager at best.

Wayne Rooney has long been linked to the Everton job and after a stint at Derby the former Everton legend is at DC United in MLS, where again results have been wanting. How committed Rooney is to DC United, a club that has hit rock bottom, remains to be seen, the former England striker’s managerial record is not indicative of a coach that can save a team from relegation.