As a result of his candid conversation with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo has created a firestorm that might lead to the termination of his contract with Manchester United. Check out how much money would the Old Trafford team save by ending his deal early.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United last summer after the club paid roughly €17 million to lure him away from Juventus and into their ranks for a second stint. And in his first season back in England at the age of 37, he scored 24 goals.

But he was criticized all season long and was speculated to be leaving the club before the new season began since he didn't show up for the pre-season trip. After much deliberation, the veteran decided to remain with the club, although he has subsequently fallen out of favor with the management team since Erik ten Hag took over.

Since then, this season, he has only started four of his team's 14 Premier League games and has scored only three goals in 16 total appearances. And, according to reports, the Premier League side are planning to fire him in light of his conversation with Piers Morgan.

What would Manchester United's cost savings be if they end Cristiano Ronaldo's contract?

Ronaldo said in the interview that he had been 'betrayed' by his present club, and he specifically named manager Erik ten Hag and interim coach Ralph Rangnick as those responsible. A few of his old United teammates, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, were also mentioned.

Manchester United have even reportedly informed the superstar that although they would prefer not to sue for breach of contract, they would not rule out doing so if he decided to fight his leave from Old Trafford. They recently published a statement saying they had 'taken relevant procedures' in response to Ronaldo's explosive interview.

However, as per ESPN, United are looking to buy out the last year of the 37-year-contract old's because they do not want him to return after the World Cup. The Old Trafford outfit reportedly want the problem settled soon but are leaving options open, including a possible lawsuit against the Portugal international. From Monday on, they have been consulting with lawyers.

The club think they have enough evidence to terminate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract for egregious misbehavior after hearing his interview. If Manchester United decide to release Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract, the club will be able to save roughly £13.5 million.

In contrast, this is nearly equal to both of Bruno Fernandes' annual salaries put together (£13.7 million). Capology estimates that CR7's weekly salary at United is £480,577. He is down to the last eight months of his current contract with the Red Devils.