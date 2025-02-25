NCAAB News: Coach makes pitch to keep Cooper Flagg in college

Throughout the course of history, the Duke Blue Devils have had a myriad of NBA-caliber talent. This is the case again this season, with Cooper Flagg leading the way.

Flagg recently admitted that he would love to return to campus next season. However, as the projected first-overall pick, the chances of that happening seem to be slim at best.

That’s why Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants the NCAA to make the most of the NIL era to figure out a way to make sure Flagg doesn’t take his talents to the pros next season.

Illinois coach wants the NCAA to find a way to keep Cooper Flagg in college

“I hope he stays in school. I mean, if I’m the NCAA or the ACC, I’m figuring out an NIL deal to keep that dude in school, because he’s everything that’s right about our game,” Underwood said. “Somebody threw out some story about it. I hope he stays. Man, he’d be great. He could probably make more here than he could in the NBA. He’s also got really good people around him, and that helps.”

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

The fact that Coach Underwood said this right after Flagg and the Blue Devils crushed past his team speaks volumes about his potential impact on the college basketball game.

Even so, as much as everybody — himself included — would love that to happen, the financial incentives of making the jump to the pros are just too big to overlook here.