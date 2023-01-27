Manchester United and Reading will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.
This will only be their seventh FA Cup meeting. Manchester United are the clear favorites in head-to-head clashes as they have celebrated on five occasions so far. Reading are yet to claim a win to this day, and one match ended in a draw.
Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 5, 2019, when the Red Devils beat the Royals 2-0 in the Third Round of the competition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the 2022/2023 Fifth Round.
Manchester United vs Reading: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Reading: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
United States: ESPN+