Manchester United and Reading will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United vs Reading: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 FA Cup in your country

Manchester United and Reading will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will only be their seventh FA Cup meeting. Manchester United are the clear favorites in head-to-head clashes as they have celebrated on five occasions so far. Reading are yet to claim a win to this day, and one match ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 5, 2019, when the Red Devils beat the Royals 2-0 in the Third Round of the competition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the 2022/2023 Fifth Round.

Manchester United vs Reading: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Reading: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, discovery+, 6'eren, Eurosport Player Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 4

United States: ESPN+