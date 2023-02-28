Manchester United will receive West Ham this Wednesday, March 1 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Things are starting to look better for the local team, Manchester United, who after a difficult start to the season have greatly improved both their performance and their statistics. This improvement led them to advance to the round in the Europa League against the tough Barcelona and then to win the Carabao Cup.
In addition, in the Premier League they have come quite close to the top positions. And these good performances now seek to take them to the FA Cup, where they have rivals who do not come at their best. Unlike last, this season is being difficult for West Ham, who are now fighting for relegation, and are looking to surprise in this round of 16.
Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 2)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 2)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 2)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 2)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 2)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 2)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 2)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 2)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL
Spain: DAZN, DAZN3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX
USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+