Manchester United will play against West Ham for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will receive West Ham this Wednesday, March 1 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Things are starting to look better for the local team, Manchester United, who after a difficult start to the season have greatly improved both their performance and their statistics. This improvement led them to advance to the round in the Europa League against the tough Barcelona and then to win the Carabao Cup.

In addition, in the Premier League they have come quite close to the top positions. And these good performances now seek to take them to the FA Cup, where they have rivals who do not come at their best. Unlike last, this season is being difficult for West Ham, who are now fighting for relegation, and are looking to surprise in this round of 16.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 2)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 2)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 2)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 2)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 2)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 2)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 2)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 2)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, STV Scotland, Premier Sports 1, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL

Spain: DAZN, DAZN3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX

USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

