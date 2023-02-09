Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest move in soccer after the Qatar 2022 World Cup by signing a massive contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The deal is expected to pay the Portuguese star $225 million to play for the club until 2025.

Prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit from Manchester United shocked thousands of fans. At 37-years old, the legendary player believed he had a lot to offer to the club. Nevertheless, many reasons led to his departure. It was over at Old Trafford.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Bruno Fernandes emerges again as a possible factor in the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo according to a Manchester United's legendary player.

Rio Ferdinand: Bruno Fernandes wasn't at full potential with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand spoke loud and clear about the relationship between Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to his words, Fernandes never reached his full potential when Cristiano was on the field.

"There are some players where their game just does not connect and I think it happened with Cristiano and Bruno (Fernandes). Bruno was just better when he (Cristiano Ronaldo) was not there or not in the team. I think that might be because Bruno needs to be the guy that the game goes through. I think the problem with Cristiano Ronaldo is because of his reputation and how good he is. People feel that they need to find him."

Rio Ferdinand pointed out that Bruno Fernandes' arrival to Manchester United was in a leading role and, naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to do the same in his last stint with the club.

"Bruno wants the first look and says, 'Give me the first look, as I want to be the guy who plays the ball to define the game'. If he wasn't getting that first look, maybe he (Bruno) became a bit disinterested. I don't know and it didn't suit him. You are seeing the best of him now, because the game seems to be going through him more often than not at Mancheter United."

During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, many reports from Portugal's camp stated that Bruno Fernandes didn't have a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. He even ignited the rumors when he posted that Manchester United was finally playing as a 'team' after his departure. So, with Rio Ferdinand's comments, the controversy is right back on.