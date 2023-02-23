Mazatlan will take on Pumas UNAM at Mazatlan stadium on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a team in need like Mazatlan receiving another falling participant as Pumas UNAM. The game will be played at Mazatlan stadium. Check out how to watch the match on TV or live stream in your country.

Mazatlan have been undoubtedly the worst club of the league so far in the season. They rank last by themselves being one of just two teams that don’t have a single win yet. To make matters worse for them they were only able to rescue one point in seven games.

Despite being a better than their opponent Pumas UNAM are not having great performances either. They have been merely middle of the pack in the standings, but their most recent results are very concerning. Their three losses in a row also get together with two ties to make it five matchdays without a victory during that stretch.

Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time

Mazatlan will play against Pumas UNAM at Mazatlan stadium on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, February 24.

Argentina: 12:10 AM (February 25)

Brazil: 12:10 AM (February 25)

Mexico: 9:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM

Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Mexico, Azteca 7, Star+

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com