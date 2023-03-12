Have you ever found yourself curious about which football/soccer players get the most online searches? Footgoal have compiled a list of the 10 most popular players that people have been looking for on Google in 2023.

Soccer/football is a business where the top players bring in the bulk of the revenue. A few players continue to have massive online popularity, either because of their on-field exploits or their widespread popularity.

Soccer or football players are among the most famous celebrities in the world today, and players from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City are likely to rank well in Google searches in 2023. You need to go no further than Instagram's top followers to see that many of today's most prominent figures have won over a significant portion of the general public.

Thus, inquiring minds want to know: Which football/soccer players get the most Google searches? Based on the research conducted, Footgoal has identified the 2023 stars that dominate Google searches.

Who are the top 10 players with the most searches on Google?

As per the data, Neymar topped Google's list of most-searched footballers in 2021 and Lionel Messi did so in 2022, but Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the top spot this year. A total of around 17.4 million monthly searches include the term "Cristiano Ronaldo" now.

Of note, the Portuguese also has more than 800 million social media followers, making him the most followed soccer player online. In terms of searches for footballers/soccer players, Lionel Messi ranks second. On a monthly basis, the term "Messi" is searched for an average of 13.2 million times.

Meanwhile, Neymar comes in at No. 3 with an average of 9.2 million monthly searches. After Neymar, the next most searched-for athlete is another Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe with 8.5 million. Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona rounds out the top 5 with 3.2 million Google searches. Take a look at the remaining five players: