Milan and Inter meet in the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana. This game will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Both teams are having a good season start, this game will be highly defensive. Here is all the detailed information about this Supercoppa Italiana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Milan won the 2021-2022 SERIE A, them 26 games last season for a total of 86 points and thus enshrine their 19th Italian League title.

Inter fell short by two points and failed the local league, but they won the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia and that was the consolation for them after a good season in the local league with a record of 25-9-4.

Milan vs Inter: Date

Milan and Inter play for the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday, January 18at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The two best Italian teams play for the first title of the year.

Milan vs Inter: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

This game for the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana, Milan and Inter at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday, January 18, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS Sports Network.