PSG will take on Monaco at Stade Louis II on Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The list of injuries started to accumulate for the leaders, so the main stars won’t be there. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will have a top game on Matchday 23 between Monaco and PSG. This match will be played at Stade Louis II, although important absences are expected.

[Watch Monaco vs PSG online free in the US on FuboTV]

PSG solidified their lead in the league with their latest results. Their two wins in a row against Montpellier and Toulouse gave them a clear eight-point advantage. That gap allows them to rotate some players before their Champions League clash with Bayern on Tuesday. Although their most recent game was a 2-1 loss vs Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France.

Monaco are in a better stretch in the Ligue 1 that left them right behind the UCL spots. They are in a seven-match undefeated run in the league that includes five victories, so they should be a challenging opponent for the leader. The Monegasques also have a midweek clash next Thursday for the UEFA Europa League.

Monaco lineup

The home team is expected to have most of their starters ready to compete. They didn’t play during the week, which means they will be more rested than their opponents. Another key factor is that their game vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UEL will be on Thursday.

Monaco probable lineup: Alexander Nübel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripán, Caio Henrique; Youssouf Fofana, Mohamed Camara; Krepin Diatta, Takumi Minamino, Aleksandr Golovin; and Breel Embolo.

PSG lineup

The situation is much worse for Christophe Galtier. PSG’s head coach already had to replace Kylian Mbappe for a thigh injury, but now he will lose his other superstar. In the Coupe de France elimination Lionel Messi had a hamstring issue that will take him out of this one.

PSG probable lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Marco Verratti, Vitor Ferreira, Carlos Soler; Neymar, and Hugo Ekitike.