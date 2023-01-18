Monterrey face off with Atletico San Luis on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Monterrey will host Atletico San Luis on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a disappointing 1-0 loss in the opener at home against Chivas, Monterrey bounced back with a strong performance on the road to beat Cruz Azul 3-2. It was the version of Rayados which thousands of fans want to see with a lethal attack commanded by Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterame.

Meanwhile, Atletico San Luis are one of the biggest surprises in the start of Clausura 2023 with four points in two games. Andre Jardine's team won 3-2 in Aguascalientes facing Necaxa on the first match of the season and then rescued a 0-0 tie at home with a tough rival like Chivas.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Monterrey clash with Atletico San Luis as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 6:06 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:06 PM

CT: 5:06 PM

MT: 4:06 PM

PT: 3:06 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis in the US

Monterrey meet Atletico San Luis in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.