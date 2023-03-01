Monterrey will go up against Juarez at BBVA stadium on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The leader of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Monterrey will receive Juarez on Matchday 10. This game will be played at BBVA stadium. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

Monterrey have been clearly the best team of the season so far. The position they have at the top of the league is not a surprise because of their outstanding results. Their last game was just a 1-1 tie against Leon, but they dominated in Mexico until this point. They have an eight-match undefeated streak that included seven wins in a row before that draw.

Juarez are in the middle of the standings for their irregularity. They had a good series of results in a stretch that keep them there, although their recent performances weren’t enough. Their three matchdays without a victory are a concern mainly since they haven’t been able to score a single goal in that span.

When will Monterrey vs Juarez be played?

Monterrey will clash with Juarez on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, March 4. The game will be played at BBVA stadium.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Juarez in the US

The game between Monterrey and Juarez on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes in the US.