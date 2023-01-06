The player's market worth is one metric that is used to assess his significance. Let's find out who 2023's most valuable soccer player.

Neither Erling Haaland nor Kylian Mbappe: Who is the player with the highest market value in 2023?

It is common practice to consider a player's market worth as one indicator of his significance. It's no secret that the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, and the German Bundesliga are home to some of the most valued players in the world today.

A player's market value depends on a number of different criteria. To maximize one's market worth, one has to be in peak physical condition, have some years on the clock, and have a substantial amount of time remaining on one's contract.

Thanks to clubs spending much on players to ensure they are trophy contenders, the market worth of players in international soccer has continued to rise. A player's worth in the market is determined by the aforementioned factors, which are tracked regularly by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

Who is the world's most valuable soccer player in 2023?

With the beginning of 2023, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is the player with the highest market value, worth around €208m. If his evaluation was already high before the World Cup, then it has increased exponentially. The Englishman's name continues popping up because Real Madrid want to make the midfielder the successor to Toni Kroos, whose future is uncertain.

While some players, like PSG star Kylian Mbappe, are seeing their market worth decrease (currently valued at €190.7m, down from €200m), others, like Phil Foden of Manchester City (€200m) or Real Madrid's Vinicius (€190.5m), have seen significant increases thanks to their consistent performances with each game. Take a look at the top 10 soccer players with the highest market value in 2023: