Napoli lost on January 4 for the first time this season after a perfect start and 11 straight triumphs in Serie A. In addition, Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 leaders, had their winning streak stop on the first day of the new year. Here, find out which European club is the lone undefeated side still standing.

Neither Napoli nor PSG: Who is the only remaining unbeaten team in Europe?

The Italian club Napoli have been impressive this season on both the local and European fronts. They lead Serie A and are the group winners that automatically go to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League. However, after an undefeated start to the Serie A season and 11 consecutive victories, they were defeated 1-0 by Inter on January 4.

After the Italians, Paris Saint-Germain had the second-longest unbeaten run. Sadly, on January 1, the streak ended. Due to the absence of World Cup champions Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Parisians' offensive line nearly seemed toothless in their crucial match against Lens.

During the first quarter of the season, the leaders of the other three major leagues all suffered defeat. Barcelona's domestic unbeaten run lasted until Matchday 9, Bayern lost to Augsburg in September, and Premier League leaders Arsenal fell to Manchester United at Old Trafford the same month.

Which European club has yet to suffer their first loss?

This season's pressure has been enough to bring down every major club, therefore the question is: is there any European team that is still undefeated? In fact, Catanzaro of the Italian third division, Serie C are now the only undefeated club in any of the top three divisions of Europe's top five leagues after their victory this past weekend.

They added another victory, a 4-0 one against Audace Cerignola. Furthermore, their 58 goals scored are the most among teams in the top three divisions of the top five European leagues.