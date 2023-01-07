English shot-stopper Jack Butland of Crystal Palace is in deep water when an old tweet resurfaced before his unexpected loan transfer to Manchester United.

Since Martin Dubravka went back to Newcastle when his loan at Old Trafford expired, Manchester United had been looking for a backup goalkeeper. The Slovakian had little playing time under Erik ten Hag, and the Magpies recalled him from his loan away.

The 33-year-old had initially arrived on loan for the current season with a buyout clause for the following year. However, he was mostly relegated to the sidelines.

The whole Red Devils' goalkeeping situation is uncertain, especially because current starter David De Gea will be a free agent in the summer. The team had just Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop to turn to as replacements if the Spaniard gets injured.

Jack Butland compelled to erase previous tweet about Manchester United

This led to United making a loan move for Crystal Palace goalie Jack Butland. He has committed to the club for the rest of the season and will serve as David De Gea's backup under Erik ten Hag. The now 29-year-old used to be considered one of England's best goalkeepers.

Just a few months after being named to the England team for Euro 2012, at the age of 19, he made history by becoming the country's youngest goalie to ever play for the Three Lions. However, after he was relegated to the EFL with Stoke City, his career began to falter. Then he made the switch to Palace in 2020 and has been Guaita's backup ever since. For his part, he hasn't even made a single appearance thus far this year.

While Butland expressed his excitement about his new chance at Old Trafford, a tweet from his account's past has emerged and might put a damper on his debut. When the goalie was still at Stoke City in the summer of 2017, a supporter inquired whether he would be interested in being an emergency backup at United.

Butland said emphatically, "Would never move to be a number 2!". That scenario has already played out, with him currently being second in line after De Gea. Essentially, he will be doing the same thing he did at Selhurst Park. As a result, the new goalie for Manchester United had to delete the tweet where he implied he wouldn't accept the club's offer.