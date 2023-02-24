Experts and fans of the beautiful game have been debating whether Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland is the finest of the modern and new generation for a while now. Now we know how the Norwegian striker really feels about his 'rival' Mbappe.

For around 20 years, soccer fans across the globe have been debating which of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the superior player. The two superstars, now in their mid-thirties, have astounding records in club and national team action and are still active.

Several players have developed over the years who seemed to be the Argentine and Portuguese's heirs, but until recently, it was unclear who would really take over. Even among the newer generation of athletes, there are a number of household names who have made their mark.

France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland, who both made their senior debuts in the 2015-16 season, stand out as two of the most talked-about players. Both players are vying to become the next big thing in international soccer, so it's reasonable to say they are in a competition.

What did Erling Haaland say of Kylian Mbappe?

Like Messi and Ronaldo, both young stars have lit up the soccer world with record-breaking exploits since they first stepped foot on the field. Nonetheless, there seems to be no bad blood between them, just as there is between the two GOATs.

At least, that's how the Norwegian forward feels. Erling Haaland recently had an interview with RMC Sport in which he gushed about Kylian Mbappe.

"There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player.

"He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy! Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”