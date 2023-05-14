PAOK and Olympiacos meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at Stadio Toumbas in Thessaloníki. The home team no longer has time to climb more spots. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
PAOK are in the 4th spot of the Championship Standings, they have 67 points, this will be the last game of the season for them. They are likely to close out the season with a winning streak.
Olympiacos will finish the current season as the third best team, they have 70 points, recently they won against Panathinaikos 1-0.
PAOK vs Olympiacos: Kick-Off Time
PAOK and Olympiacos play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Sunday, May 14 at Stadio Toumbas in Thessaloníki.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 14
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
PAOK vs Olympiacos: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Bulgaria: Nova Sport Bulgaria
Cyprus: Nova Sports Prime
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Poland: Sportklub Poland
Slovenia: SportKlub 4 Slovenia