Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports and mentioned that PSG is moving past Cristiano Ronaldo and possibly looking towards an English national team player.

PSG have a lot to play for as they start gearing up for the remainder of the European season after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi’s side is in first place in France on 41 points and most likely winning Ligue 1.

The Paris club’s biggest attention and prize is the UEFA Champions League where PSG will play the round of 16 against Bayern Munich in an epic showdown. President of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports, and he has one English player on his mind.

PSG was once interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, but as per Al-Khelaifi the club has their sights on many young players one is a current English national team player that could connect all the dots.

PSG interested in Jude Bellingham

When asked by Sky Sports about Jude Bellingham, Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded, that his club was “not going to hide" their interest in the England star. "What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him ... and he's one of the best players in the tournament… Amazing and you see his first World Cup -- calm and relaxed and confident…Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it. But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first."

Bellingham has interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid. The Borussia Dortmund star would almost certainly command a transfer fee in the $100 million range, the 19-year-old has a contract until 2025.

Bellingham has been pivotal for England during the World Cup, scoring his first goal in his 18th cap against Iran at Qatar 2022.