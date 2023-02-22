Paris Saint-Germain are in the midst of a major dilemma despite having a number of enormous superstars on their roster. For this reason, sports director Luis Campos is said to be plotting a revolution for the next season, one that might end in the dissolution of the Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi trio.

After last week's 1-0 loss to Bayern at home, the Parisians have only 90 minutes left to avoid a second consecutive UEFA Champions League exit.

As a matter of fact, the Ligue 1 champions have been in constant turmoil ever since the season kicked off. Mbappe and Neymar's rumored on-field spat over who would take penalties sparked initial outrage. Consequently, the Frenchman was believed to have urged the club to offload his Brazilian teammate.

Yet another problem has arisen because of Neymar's behavior, both on and off the field. After losing 3-1 in Monaco, he had a heated dispute with sporting director Luis Campos and didn't accept Kylian Mbappe's advice to stay healthy for the return leg vs Bayern. At the same time, Lionel Messi's future is uncertain since his current contract is yet to be renewed when the current season concludes.

Who of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi will remain, and who will have to pack their bags?

According to RMC Sport, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos has already determined that neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar will be on the team in the following 2023-24 season, suggesting that Kylian Mbappe will be the focal point of the group.

Mbappe turned down a dream move to Real Madrid to remain with his current club on the condition that he be their primary player. The report adds the fact that Campos has been taking his time renewing Lionel Messi's contract suggests that he would be content to let the Argentine World Cup winner leave for free, just like he did when he first joined from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Neymar's 13 domestic championships aren't enough to cement his status as a club hero in Paris, and the club is already mulling over proposals that would see him leave the French capital. A number of teams, including Chelsea, have shown interest in the Brazilian international player, but his astronomical price would be a major deterrent to signing him with any of them.