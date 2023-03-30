In his spare time, Neymar enjoys competing in both live and virtual poker events. On a live Twitch stream, the injured Paris Saint-Germain star faked a breakdown by crying before busting into laughter.

To please some of its more profitable producers, the streaming site Twitch has attempted to distance itself from gambling-related material. The site isn't looking to branch out too much, as seen by new footage of Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar enjoying a gambling session.

After having ankle surgery and being sidelined for the remainder of the season, the 31-year-old forward fell into a new position to pass the time. His current job is as a brand ambassador for the streaming service Blaze, where he plays video games live online.

Several of his Twitch broadcasts include him playing games or watching other user-created material in real-time. At his most recent stream, he supposedly lost a lot of money betting on poker, roulette, and other games, all of which came directly out of his own pocket. Whether or not the money was really his is moot; still, his response was Oscar-worthy.

Watch: How did Neymar react to squandering €1 million on online casino on Twitch?

A commercial relationship between his Twitch channel and an operator not permitted in France, Blaze, resulted in the session being streamed live, as reported by RMC Sport as online casinos are prohibited in the country.

There have been reports that Neymar placed a €1 million bet to kick off the session, a sum that may have been provided in whole or in part by the operator. Yet the 31-year-old celebrity fared poorly, especially at roulette. His bankroll steadily shrank during the session, finally reaching €0 by the end.

While his buddies poked fun at him on the live stream, the Brazilian soccer prodigy reportedly almost broke down in tears. They played a recording of the Titanic theme that sounded out of tune, implying that Neymar's ship was going down.

Then, in a fit of hysterical laughter, the PSG superstar shouted, "Well f**k, I'm going to post this on YouTube." "You went from a million to nothing in 60 minutes," said another sarcastic poker player.