In the middle of an amazing race to win the title in France, PSG host Reims on Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

PSG have been struggling recently in Ligue 1 even with the return of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after the World Cup. In a span of two weeks, Paris Saint Germain lost against Lens and Rennes. As a consequence, they only have three points of advantage in the standings over Lens and five over Marseille.

Since his return to the Ligue 1 in 2018, a historic club in France like Reims have as their main goal avoiding relegation. So far, so good. Stade de Reims have 25 points after 19 games and are currently on 11th place of the table. A win against PSG will be a major boost towards a Top-10 spot.

PSG vs Reims: Date

Reims visit PSG as part of Matchday 20 in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 29 at 2:45 PM (ET). The game will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Reims: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Reims in the US

PSG clash with Reims in Matchday 20 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TV5 Monde.