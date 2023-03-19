PSG play against Rennes at the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

PSG and Rennes meet in a game of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris on March 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM (ET). The home team is focused on the local league. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 potential lineups.

PSG want another home win after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in what was another disappointing season for them.

Rennes are fighting to climb more spots in the standings, they want to play in the European tournaments in the upcoming season.

PSG probable lineup

PSG won a recent game in the French league against Brest 2-1, that victory was perfect to put behind an important defeat against Bayern in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe is PSG’s top scorer with 19 goals in the current league season, only two other players have double digits, Lionel Messi and Neymar with 13 goals each.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Timothee Pembele, Fabián Ruiz Peña, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Warren Zaire-Emer, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler,, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe.

Rennes probable lineup

Rennes know what it's like to win against PSG, they won a game this year against them on January 15 at home by 1-0. The most recent game for Rennes was a 0-0 draw against Auxerre on the road.

Amine Gouiri and Martin Terrier are Rennes' top scorers with 9 goals each, but 13 other players have scored goals this season.

This is the likely Rennes’s lineup for this game: Steve Mandanda, Adrien Truffert, Djed Spence, Arthur Theate, Baptiste Santamaria, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Christopher Wooh, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lovro Majer, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri.