PSG will clash with Toulouse at Parc des Princes on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The leaders will have some changes since there will be a major absence in the team. Check out the potential lineups for both squads.

The leaders of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will open Matchday 22 at Parc des Princes. There PSG will host Toulouse without at least one top player in the team. If you are in the US, the game will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

PSG are at the top of the league right now with a five-point gap. They were able to extend that distance in the last game, but now they have a new closest follower in Olympique Marseille. Although their 3-1 win against Montpellier on Wednesday brought troubles because two stars had to leave the field with injuries.

Toulouse are without a doubt in their best stance of the season. They are not only undefeated in their last five games, but they even had four victories in that stretch. Their last match was a 4-1 home triumph over Troyes.

PSG lineup

The result of their last game went to second place in the priorities because Kylian Mbappe got injured in the first half. The French star will now be out for around three weeks, so he won’t play this match. The other main player that couldn’t complete the matchup was Sergio Ramos after receiving a hit on his head.

PSG probable lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Timothee Pembele, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Marco Verratti, Vitor Ferreira; Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike, and Carlos Soler.

Toulouse lineup

Toulouse is in a run that improved their position in the standings immensely. Their streak has them playing at their best, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the head coach Philippe Montanier keeps the team with not many substitutions.

Toulouse probable lineup: Maxime Dupé; Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Gabriel Suazo; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Stijn Spierings, Branco van den Boomen; Farès Chaïbi, Thijs Dallinga, and Ado Onaiwu.