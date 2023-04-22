PSV take on Ajax at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

PSV and Ajax meet in the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. This game will take place at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. The home team has a strong winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Eredivisie game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

PSV have not lost a local league game since January 24, on that occasion they lost to Emmen 0-1. So far they have 8 wins and 3 draws.

Ajax are building a small winning streak of a draw and two wins, one of those wins coming recently against Emmen 3-1 at home. Ajax are in the second spot of the Eredivisie standings.

PSV vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

PSV and Ajax play for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie on Sunday, April 23 at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM April 24

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 AM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM April 24

Norway: 2:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM

PSV vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: ESPN Extra, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Mola TV

United States: ESPN+