PSV and Ajax meet in the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. This game will take place at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. The home team has a strong winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Eredivisie game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
PSV have not lost a local league game since January 24, on that occasion they lost to Emmen 0-1. So far they have 8 wins and 3 draws.
Ajax are building a small winning streak of a draw and two wins, one of those wins coming recently against Emmen 3-1 at home. Ajax are in the second spot of the Eredivisie standings.
PSV vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
PSV and Ajax play for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie on Sunday, April 23 at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM April 24
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 AM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM April 24
Norway: 2:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM
PSV vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: ESPN Extra, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Mola TV
United States: ESPN+