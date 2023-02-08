Pachuca and Chivas face off on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pachuca and Chivas clash in that what should be a thrilling duel as part of Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

Pachuca, the reigning champions, have been the best team in the start of a new tournament in Mexico. After four wins in five matches, and the top offense in Clausura 2023 with 13 goals, Guillermo Almada keeps doing a remarkable job as coach. Once again, thanks to an extraordinary long-term project, the famous Tuzos are candidates to win it all. They lost Nico Ibañez who signed for Tigres UANL and yet they're still in first place.

On the other side, Chivas are a constant disappointment for thousands of fans who still believe in the most popular team in Liga MX. Last week at home, against the worst team in the last few seasons, Queretaro, they merely saved a tie in the last minutes of the game. Another frustrating performance. So far, Veljko Paunovic hasn't shown signs of improvement as the new coach.

When will Pachuca vs Chivas be played?

Pachuca will host Chivas as part of Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 11 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Hidalgo.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in the US

Chivas visit Pachuca in Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and TUDN App.