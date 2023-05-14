Panathinaikos take on Aris at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Panathinaikos vs Aris: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Greece Super League in your country

Panathinaikos and Aris meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens. The home team could tie the first spot with points but that would not give them the title. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Panathinaikos lost a recent game against Olympiacos 0-1 on the road, that loss was painful as if they won that game the first spot in the standings was likely to be theirs.

Aris are happy to finish the current season inside the top 5, they had a record of 15-5-15 and it is unlikely that they will win this game but anything could happen.

Panathinaikos vs Aris: Kick-Off Time

Panathinaikos and Aris play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Sunday, May 14 at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 14

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Panathinaikos vs Aris: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia