Panathinaikos and Aris meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens. The home team could tie the first spot with points but that would not give them the title. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Panathinaikos lost a recent game against Olympiacos 0-1 on the road, that loss was painful as if they won that game the first spot in the standings was likely to be theirs.
Aris are happy to finish the current season inside the top 5, they had a record of 15-5-15 and it is unlikely that they will win this game but anything could happen.
Panathinaikos vs Aris: Kick-Off Time
Panathinaikos and Aris play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Sunday, May 14 at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 14
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Panathinaikos vs Aris: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
International: Bet365
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: Star+
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia