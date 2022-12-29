Considered as one of the biggest soccer legends in history, Pele will always be remembered as a great player and a very kind person. Here is the Brazilian's net worth and how much money he made throughout his life.

Soccer world is in mourning. Pele, one of the biggest legends of this sport, passed away at age of 82. He will be remembered as a great player, but also as a beloved person outside the field. What was the Brazilian's net worth?

Pele is definitely one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He won three FIFA World Cups in Brazil's golden era and he became an absolut icon for every child who's dream was playing with a ball.

His death has left the soccer fan base in absolute shock. He started to play from a very young age, becoming one of the best paid players for his time and building a huge net worth for him and his family.

What was Pele's net worth?

December 29, 2022, will always be remembered as a sad day for soccer. Pele, after struggling with his health for several months, passed away at age of 82 in a Sao Paulo hospital, where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

During his early years in soccer, he instantly became one of the best players in the world, drawing attention from some of the biggest clubs, but he played only for Santos (Brazil) and New York Cosmos (United States).

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Edson Arantes do Nascimento had a net worth of over $100 million at the time of his death. He had huge contracts as player, but he was also part of different campaigns for companies to use his image and those of course gave him more money to add to his fortune.