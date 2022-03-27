Peru take on Paraguay at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Peru and Paraguay meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este. Life or death for the home team, win or say goodbye to Qatar. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Peru are in a life or death situation, they must win this game to keep the 5th spot of the standings and opt for access to Qatar 2022 through the inter-confederation play-offs that will be played in June 2022.

Paraguay no longer have anything to fight for in the qualifiers, they could barely win three games, and Paraguay's record in the qualifiers was negative with 3-7-7 overall and 16 points. But the team is in good form after winning a recent game against Ecuador 3-1 at home.

Peru vs Paraguay: Date

Peru and Paraguay play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, Tuesday at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este. The home team's offense is slightly better than the visitors, they have scored 17 goals and the visitors only 12 during the qualifiers.

Peru vs Paraguay: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Peru vs Paraguay at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Peru and Paraguay at the Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

