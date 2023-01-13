Liverpool and LeBron James have a lot in common, besides the fact that King James is a minority owner of the club, both are born winners. LeBron has been struggling the past few seasons with the LA Lakers, while Liverpool has been one of the best teams in the world for the past four seasons.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won seven championships and has a squad the boast some of the most exciting players in the Premier League, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez.

Now Nike, Liverpool, and LeBron James are looking to unit forces and expand their brands with a collaboration between the three with the LeBron James Liverpool kit being leaked.

What does Lebron James and Liverpool partnership consist of?

According to Liverpool chairman Tom Werner, Nike, Liverpool, and LeBron James will collaborate in a total of seven or eight major products that will connect the brands. LeBron James has been at Anfield before and is an avid supporter of the team, often retweeting news and major achievements by the club.

The leaked kit will be a type of fourth jersey for Liverpool, with a black tone and red logo with a stripe pattern. The kit will feature Liverpool supporters’ famous phrase, "You'll Never Walk Alone".