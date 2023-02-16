Puebla will take on Cruz Azul at Cuauhtémoc stadium on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Puebla have shown a not very competitive version lately. They won their last home game, although that was against the only Mexican team that has zero points in Mazatlan. The other results have them with three losses in four matchdays.

For Cruz Azul the present is even worse. Even though they played fewer matchups than most, their performances have been as bad as possible. Their record doesn’t have even one victory to show for, being formed by a tie to go along with four defeats in a row.

Puebla vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Puebla will go up against Cruz Azul at Cuauhtémoc stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2022-2023 Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, February 17.

Argentina: 12:05 AM (February 18)

Belize: 9:05 PM

Bolivia: 11:05 PM

Brazil: 12:05 AM (February 18)

Chile: 12:05 AM (February 18)

Colombia: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 11:05 PM

Ecuador: 10:05 PM

El Salvador: 9:05 PM

Guatemala: 9:05 PM

Honduras: 9:05 PM

Mexico: 9:05 PM

Nicaragua: 9:05 PM

Panama: 10:05 PM

Paraguay: 12:05 AM (February 18)

Peru: 10:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM

Uruguay: 12:05 AM (February 18)

Venezuela: 11:05 PM

Puebla vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belize: ESPN Norte

Bolivia: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Chile: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN Norte

Ecuador: Star+

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

Guatemala: Star+, ESPN Norte

Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Mexico, Azteca 7, Star+

Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN Norte

Panama: Star+, ESPN Norte

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: Star+

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, TUDN.com

Uruguay: Star+

Venezuela: Star+